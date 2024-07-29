AMD Stock Could Pop After Its Q2 Earnings Report on Tuesday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) reports second-quarter (Q2) earnings on July 30 and the stock could move higher as a result.

Expectations are lofty heading into the Q2 print. AMD stock has declined due to the current rotation out of technology names, with its share price having fallen 12% in the last month. But even before the rotation into small-cap and value securities, AMD stock had been struggling since the company’s previous first-quarter financial results met but did not exceed Wall Street’s expectations. The result is that AMD stock is up only 1% on the year versus an 18% year-to-date gain in the tech-laden Nasdaq.

Despite the underperformance, many analysts are optimistic that the coming Q2 earnings report could be the catalyst that turns things around for AMD’s share price. After all, investors love a good expectation beat, particularly in regards to a company competing in the graphics processing unit (GPU) sector.

Bullish Calls

Several analysts have raised their ratings and price targets on AMD stock heading into the Q2 print. TD Cowen lifted its price target to $210 from $200 previously and said that the company’s set-up for the second half of 2024 is strong. Wells Fargo raised its target to $205 a share from $190 and reiterated its overweight buy-equivalent rating on the stock. CNBC host Jim Cramer recently named AMD one of the five stocks he would buy now.

Currently, AMD stock has a consensus strong buy rating among 35 professional analysts who track the company’s progress. There are no sell ratings on the stock. The median price target on the shares is 40% higher than current levels. In addition to this, price targets on the stock have steadily risen over the past three months and heading into the Q2 print. The bottom line is that Wall Street is extremely bullish on AMD stock and its prospects.

Accelerating Chip Sales

The reason sentiment is so positive towards AMD is the company’s new artificial intelligence (AI) processors, many of which only became available to purchase at the beginning of this year. The second quarter numbers are expected to show accelerating sales of AMD’s Ryzen 8040 processor that’s incorporated into laptops and personal computers (PCs), and its MI300X accelerator GPU that is used in data centers and servers.

Analysts will be watching carefully to see how demand for AMD’s latest chips is holding up, particularly the MI300X that competes directly against archrival Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) AI data center GPUs. AMD has raised its forecast for its AI microchip sales this year multiple times in the last six months. Most recently, the company forecast 2024 sales of $4 billion, which is double the outlook it gave last autumn. For Q1 of this year, revenue in AMD’s data center unit grew 80% year-over-year due to robust sales of the MI300X chip, and it had only been available for a few months at that point.

New Processors

In June of this year, AMD unveiled a new Ryzen AI 300 series chip for use in laptop computers. The new microchips will compete directly with Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Lunar Lake and Qualcomm’s (NASDAQ:QCOM) Snapdragon X chips. Those new AI chips will help run AI-enabled laptop computers, such as the upcoming Microsoft Surface laptop that comes equipped with that company’s Copilot chatbot.

AMD also announced a new Ryzen 9000 series of central processing units for desktop computers, calling them “the world’s fastest consumer PC processors” for both gaming and content creation. AMD continues to be a leading supplier of microchips and processors for video game consoles and gaming PCs. Both lines of new chips from AMD launched in July and should power the company’s sales during this year’s second half and heading into 2025.

Buy AMD Stock

The Q2 print from AMD is a test for the company and its stock. But analysts remain bullish and so too should investors. Indications are that the company’s revenue and profits will get a boost from strong sales and growing demand for its latest generation of AI microchips and processors.

The second half of this year looks likely to be very strong as AMD continues to release cutting-edge technology that can power AI models and applications. With the share price slumping heading into the Q2 print, now would be an opportune time to buy AMD stock.

