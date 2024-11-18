AMD Announces Leadership Change with New CAO Appointment

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
Advanced Micro Devices ( (AMD) ) has provided an announcement.
AMD is undergoing a leadership change as Darla Smith resigns as Chief Accounting Officer, with Philip Carter stepping into the role effective November 18, 2024. Carter, previously with Skyworks Solutions, Inc., brings a robust financial background to AMD. His compensation package includes a $400,000 base salary, performance bonuses, and significant stock incentives, reflecting AMD’s commitment to attracting top talent in the financial sector.
