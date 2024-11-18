AMD Announces Leadership Change with New CAO Appointment

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Advanced Micro Devices ( (AMD) ) has provided an announcement.

AMD is undergoing a leadership change as Darla Smith resigns as Chief Accounting Officer, with Philip Carter stepping into the role effective November 18, 2024. Carter, previously with Skyworks Solutions, Inc., brings a robust financial background to AMD. His compensation package includes a $400,000 base salary, performance bonuses, and significant stock incentives, reflecting AMD’s commitment to attracting top talent in the financial sector.

For an in-depth examination of AMD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.