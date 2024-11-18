News & Insights

AMD Announces Leadership Change with New CAO Appointment

November 18, 2024 — 04:54 pm EST

Advanced Micro Devices ( (AMD) ) has provided an announcement.

AMD is undergoing a leadership change as Darla Smith resigns as Chief Accounting Officer, with Philip Carter stepping into the role effective November 18, 2024. Carter, previously with Skyworks Solutions, Inc., brings a robust financial background to AMD. His compensation package includes a $400,000 base salary, performance bonuses, and significant stock incentives, reflecting AMD’s commitment to attracting top talent in the financial sector.

