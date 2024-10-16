Amcor's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Valued at a market cap of $16.4 billion, Amcor plc (AMCR) develops, produces, and sells flexible and rigid packaging products for the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, home, and personal care industries and helps leading companies protect their products and differentiate their brands. The Zurich, Switzerland-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the packaging company to report a profit of $0.17 per share, up 6.3% from $0.16 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently beaten or met Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

Its adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share for the last quarter came in line with the consensus estimates. The bottom line improved 9.3% from the prior-year quarter, thanks to the company’s effective cost management and restructuring actions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect AMCR to report an EPS of $0.75, up 7.1% from $0.70 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, EPS is expected to increase 6.7% year-over-year to $0.80 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of AMCR have gained nearly 18% on a YTD basis, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 21.9% rise but outpacing the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 10.7% return over the same period.

Despite meeting Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates, shares of AMCR fell 3.7% following its Q4 and fiscal 2024 earnings release on Aug. 15. The company reported revenues of $3.54 billion in Q4 which lagged behind the consensus estimates of $3.66 billion and declined 3.8% from a year ago. The weaker-than-expected revenues fueled by lower beverage volumes amid weak demand across healthcare categories might have dampened investor confidence, leading to a fall in its share price.

Analysts' consensus view on Amcor’s stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among ten analysts covering the stock, two recommend a "Strong Buy," six suggest "Hold," one indicates “Moderate Sell,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell” rating. As of writing, the company is trading above its mean price target of $10.38.

