Markets
AMCR

Amcor a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 6.5% Yield (AMCR)

November 04, 2025 — 07:48 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 6.5% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Amcor plc is an underlying holding representing 4.33% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds $37,396,392 worth of AMCR shares.

Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.

Start slideshow:
Ten Top S.A.F.E. International Dividend Stocks »

The annualized dividend paid by Amcor plc is $0.51/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/05/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AMCR, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

AMCR+Dividend+History+Chart

AMCR operates in the Packaging & Containers sector, among companies like International Paper Co (IP), and Smurfit Westrock plc (SW).

Also see:
 Stocks Analysts Like And Hedge Funds Are Buying
 DOVA Insider Buying
 Funds Holding CAW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Analysts Like And Hedge Funds Are Buying-> DOVA Insider Buying-> Funds Holding CAW-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMCR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.