Amcor PLC Declares Upcoming Dividend Distribution

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:AMC) has released an update.

Amcor PLC has announced a dividend distribution of USD 0.1275 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for November 20, 2024, with the record date following on November 21, 2024, and payments to be made on December 11, 2024. This announcement may attract attention from investors looking for steady income through dividends.

For further insights into AU:AMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.