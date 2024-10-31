News & Insights

Amcor PLC Declares Upcoming Dividend Distribution

October 31, 2024 — 05:30 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:AMC) has released an update.

Amcor PLC has announced a dividend distribution of USD 0.1275 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for November 20, 2024, with the record date following on November 21, 2024, and payments to be made on December 11, 2024. This announcement may attract attention from investors looking for steady income through dividends.

