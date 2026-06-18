Amcor Launches First Moda Vacuum Sealing Technology in Brazil

Amcor plc AMCR recently introduced its Moda rotary vacuum chamber sealing technology in Brazil through a partnership with Barra Mansa Alimentos, a leading meat processor in the country. The installation marks the first deployment of the Moda system in Brazil and represents an important step in Amcor's expansion across Latin America's protein market.

The project was undertaken as part of Barra Mansa's new deboning line. The company sought a solution to improve productivity, enhance vacuum packaging performance for its Oranges Alimentos brand and simplify production processes. To support the initiative, Amcor supplied its Moda Vac high-speed system, along with packaging materials, equipment services and technical support.

The installation included three Moda Vac rotary vacuum chamber sealing systems, replacing up to nine belt chamber machines that are commonly used across the Latin American protein industry. The upgraded setup increased production capacity while improving vacuum performance, operational consistency and process reliability. It also enhanced throughput and packaging quality across production lines.

The project reflects Amcor's integrated approach of combining packaging materials, equipment, and technical expertise to support customer operations. Brazil remains an important market for the company as it continues to invest in packaging technologies, manufacturing capabilities and technical resources across the region.

Once all three production lines are completed in 2026, Barra Mansa is expected to operate one of the region's most advanced rotary vacuum sealing systems.

AMCR’s Price Performance

Over the past year, the company’s shares have lost 4.3% compared with the industry’s 4% decline.

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Amcor’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Amcor currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Fastenal Company FAST, Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI and Vestis Corporation VSTS,each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Fastenal has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.06%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FAST’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $1.24 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 13.76%. The company’s shares have grown 10.4% in a year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Valmont’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $22.83 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 19.59%. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.71%. Valmont’s shares have soared 77.6% in a year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTS' fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 108%. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 36.11%. VSTS’ shares have skyrocketed 120% in a year.

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Fastenal Company (FAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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