Amcor Expands Flexible Packaging Facility In China

(RTTNews) - Amcor plc (AMCR) said Thursday it has begun expanding its flexible packaging facility in Dongguan, China, to increase production capacity and strengthen supply chain resilience in the South China manufacturing hub.

The project includes construction of a 7,000-square-meter manufacturing facility and automated warehouse, expanding the existing campus to more than 38,000 square meters. Construction is expected to be completed by July 2027.

The expanded facility will feature automated solvent-free laminators, high-speed bag-making machines and automated bag arranging systems designed to improve operational efficiency and support the production of recycle-ready packaging solutions for food, home and personal care products.

Amcor said the investment underscores its commitment to China, where it has operated for more than 30 years and currently operates 23 manufacturing sites and two research and development centers.

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