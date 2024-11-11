Amcor AmFiber Performance Paper receives European patent

Amcor (AMCR) has been granted a European patent for paper packaging with thin film barrier, affirming the attributes of its AmFiber portfolio. AmFiber Performance Paper is a high-barrier, paper-based solution that delivers recyclability and high-speed customer line performance for food- and healthcare-grade packaging.
