Amcor AmFiber Performance Paper receives European patent

Amcor (AMCR) has been granted a European patent for paper packaging with thin film barrier, affirming the attributes of its AmFiber portfolio. AmFiber Performance Paper is a high-barrier, paper-based solution that delivers recyclability and high-speed customer line performance for food- and healthcare-grade packaging.

