AMCO United Holding Shifts Hong Kong Registrar

November 29, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

AMCO United Holding (HK:0630) has released an update.

AMCO United Holding is set to change its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited starting January 1, 2025. This transition requires shareholders to lodge their applications for share transfers with the new registrar from the effective date. The change aims to streamline the company’s administrative processes, impacting investors dealing with AMCO United shares.

