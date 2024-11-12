AMC Networks price target lowered to $9 from $10 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Yeh lowered the firm’s price target on AMC Networks (AMCX) to $9 from $10 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. Integrating streaming into linear distribution deals could help partially mitigate ongoing resets in affiliate fee pricing, but AMC’s pricing power remains challenged given its smaller scale, the analyst tells investors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AMCX:
- AMC Networks Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- AMC Networks sees FY24 revenue about $2.4B, consensus $2.43B
- AMC Networks closes transaction with BBC Studios
- AMC Networks reports Q3 adjusted EPS 91c, consensus 62c
- Is AMCX a Buy, Before Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.