AMC Entertainment announces Go Plan to invest up to $1.5B

AMC Entertainment (AMC) announced AMC’s Go Plan, through which AMC expects to invest between $1B and $1.5B over the next four to seven years, enhancing its locations in the United States and Europe. With AMC’s Go Plan, AMC will provide guests with a greater selection of premium experiences, immersive sight & sound enhancements, more comfortable seating and upgraded theatres, as well as other initiatives. In addition to recent and current renovations at AMC flagship locations like AMC Lincoln Square 13 & AMC Empire 25 in New York, and AMC Burbank 16 in Los Angeles, AMC has a list of theatres that could receive significant seating and other upgrades as part of AMC’s Go Plan. Similarly, for ODEON Cinemas in Europe, there are opportunities to develop a meaningful number of additional Luxe Cinemas, especially in the UK. Through AMC’s Go Plan, AMC expects to expand its premium large format and extra-large format offerings, as well as expand the number of Laser at AMC auditoriums. The timing and extent of AMC’s Go plan will be calibrated according to the box office recovery trajectory and AMC’s available capital, liquidity levels, and leverage ratios.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.