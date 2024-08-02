News & Insights

Stocks
AMC

AMC Earnings: Stock Gains Slightly after EPS Beat

August 02, 2024 — 04:58 pm EDT

Written by Vince Condarcuri for TipRanks ->

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) are slightly up in after-hours trading after the movie theatre chain released its second-quarter earnings results. Unsurprisingly, the company took a hit from a slow box office due to Hollywood strikes. The firm saw its revenue drop to $1.03 billion from $1.348 billion last year and reported an EPS of -$0.10 after seeing a profit of $0.09 per share. Still, EPS beat estimates of -$0.43, and revenue was in line.

In addition, CEO Adam Aron mentioned that while the second quarter started slowly due to strikes, it ended on a high note thanks to the success of Disney’s (DIS) Inside Out 2, which became the top-grossing animated movie ever. He also noted that June 2024 saw AMC’s highest-ever June Adjusted EBITDA in its 104-year history.

Nevertheless, AMC reported $34.6 million in net cash used for operations, compared to $13.4 million in the same quarter last year. As of June 30, the company had $770.3 million in cash, and its total debt was reduced to $4.34 billion from $4.58 billion at the end of 2023.

Is AMC a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Sell consensus rating on AMC stock based on three Holds and three Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After an 89% decline in its share price over the past year, the average AMC price target of $4.64 per share implies 6.07% downside risk.

See more AMC analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.