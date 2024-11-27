Ambarella price target raised to $90 from $73 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Ambarella (AMBA) to $90 from $73 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Ambarella posted “another strong quarter and outlook,” benefiting from new product cycles, says the analyst, who notes that product strength in both IoT and auto increased numbers. The strength of their technology and rising demand for Edge AI have more than offset headwinds, adds the analyst, who continues to expect an automotive inflection in 2026.
