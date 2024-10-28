Amazon’s top grocery executive Tony Hoggett to join Wonder, Fortune reports

Tony Hoggett, the Amazon executive in charge of the company’s brick-and-mortar division including its grocery stores, is leaving the company to join delivery-focused restaurant chain Wonder as its COO, Fortune’s Jason Del Rey reports. Wonder has raised $1.5B since its founding, and is planning to open a total of 100 locations by January of 2026. Amazon hired Hoggett in early 2022.
