Amazon’s AI Spending Is About to Face Its Most Important AWS Test Yet

For most of this year, the conversation around Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been dominated by one uncomfortable question: Will all that AI spending ever pay off? The company's enormous infrastructure buildout has compressed free cash flow, unsettled the bond market, and left investors waiting for hard evidence that the money is translating into growth.

That wait may be about to end. Ahead of its next earnings report on July 30, some analysts are forecasting a sharp acceleration in AWS revenue growth, comfortably outpacing the wider market expectations. If the numbers land anywhere close to that, it would be exactly the proof point the bulls have been asking for.

The Forecast That Changes the Conversation

In a note to clients earlier this month, TD Cowen said it expects AWS revenue growth to reach 35.5% year over year in the second quarter, up from 28.4% in the same period last year and several percentage points above consensus estimates. For a business of AWS's scale, that kind of acceleration is remarkable, and it would mark a decisive break from the narrative that cloud growth had plateaued.

The driver capacity is finally catching up with demand. Amazon's heavy investment in AI infrastructure has begun easing the supply constraints that were holding it back, meaning capacity that simply wasn't available before is now coming online and converting directly into revenue from generative AI workloads.

That distinction matters enormously. The bear case has long held that Amazon was spending speculatively into an uncertain future. An AWS acceleration of this magnitude, arriving now rather than in a year or two's time, would suggest the opposite: that the company has been building to meet demand it could already see.

Why This Would Settle a Bigger Argument

To understand why a single quarter could carry this much weight, it helps to remember what the debate has actually been about. Nobody has seriously questioned whether AI infrastructure demand exists. The question has been whether Amazon specifically can convert its spending into revenue fast enough to justify the pressure it has been putting on the balance sheet.

Free cash flow has taken a visible hit as capital expenditure (CapEx) has climbed, and the company's recent bond raise drew noticeably softer demand than earlier rounds of AI-related debt issuance. Both of those are symptoms of a market that wants to see returns before it extends more patience.

An AWS growth number in the mid-thirties would go a long way toward providing them. It would demonstrate that the capacity being built is consumed almost as quickly as it comes online, reframing the CapEx story from a worrying outflow to an investment with a visible payback.

The Retail Engine Is Quietly Accelerating Too

Lost in all the focus on cloud is the fact that Amazon's core retail business appears to be picking up pace as well. TD Cowen expects North American revenue growth to come in meaningfully ahead of the first-quarter result, driven by faster delivery speeds and continued strength in everyday essentials.

That matters more than it might first appear. One of the quieter concerns about the AI buildout has been whether it would distract management from the business that actually funds it. An acceleration on the retail side would suggest the opposite: that Amazon is running both playbooks at once without either suffering for it.

It also speaks to the durability of the wider growth opportunity. AWS may be where the excitement sits, but Amazon’s retail and logistics operations remain the foundation on which everything else is built, and evidence that it's strengthening rather than plateauing gives the bulls another reason to be excited ahead of the report.

What Could Still Go Wrong on July 30

To be sure, none of this anticipated upside surprise is guaranteed, and the report could still disappoint even with strong AWS numbers. The most obvious is on the spending side. If capital expenditure guidance climbs again, or if management signals that the buildout will run longer and heavier than expected, investors may focus on cash outflows rather than revenue acceleration.

Margins are the other variable. Rapid AWS growth is only bullish if it comes with the profitability the market associates with the segment, and any sign that the cost of serving AI workloads is compressing returns would take the shine off the headline number.

Get both right, though, and the setup is compelling. A market that has spent months worrying about what Amazon is spending would suddenly be confronted with clear evidence of what that spending is buying. After months of frustrating price action, that could easily be enough to push the stock back toward all-time highs.

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