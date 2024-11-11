News & Insights

Amazon tells TechCrunch employee data compromised after ‘security event’

November 11, 2024 — 02:10 pm EST

Amazon confirmed to TechCrunch that employee information was compromised following a “security event” at a third-party vendor. “Amazon and AWS systems remain secure, and we have not experienced a security event,” said Amazon spokesperson Adam Montgomery. “We were notified about a security event at one of our property management vendors that impacted several of its customers including Amazon. The only Amazon information involved was employee work contact information, for example work email addresses, desk phone numbers, and building locations.”

