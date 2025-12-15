Is Amazon Stock a Buy Right Now?

Key Points

Amazon has underperformed major indexes and other Magnificent Seven companies.

The tech giant's e-commerce, cloud infrastructure, and digital-advertising businesses have delivered strong results recently.

The market could be undervaluing Amazon's recent wins and underestimating its growth opportunities.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

Despite its leading position in cloud-infrastructure services, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock has been a relative underperformer in the age of high-flying artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. While the company's share price is up roughly 43% over the last five years, this performance comes in far below the 86% total return delivered by the Nasdaq Composite index.

Even with strong financial results recently, Amazon has failed to make much ground from a valuation perspective. The company's share price is up just 3% year to date despite a gain of 16% for the S&P 500 and a gain of 20% for the Nasdaq. Is Amazon still a top long-term buy or is the stock dead money?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Can Amazon still be a big long-term winner?

The substantial underperformance for Amazon stock compared to other "Magnificent Seven" tech giants is an interesting scenario. Compared to other tech leaders, the company was hit particularly hard by pandemic-related conditions and inflationary trends. On the other hand, it still commands a leading position in the cloud infrastructure space that's at the center of the AI trend.

In addition to strong growth for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) business, the company's e-commerce segment has returned to posting much stronger growth. Aided by the strengths inherent in operating the world's leading online retail platform, the tech giant's digital advertising business has also been expanding at a rapid clip.

These positive developments have been moving the valuation needle less than might otherwise be expected, and there are good reasons to think that Amazon's forward growth outlook is also being underestimated. In addition to the likelihood that AI-related demand will continue to power strong expansion for AWS, robotics and automation trends have the potential to radically elevate profitability for the company's e-commerce business.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $513,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,072,908!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 965% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 15, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.