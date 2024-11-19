News & Insights

Amazon, SpaceX cases against NLRB met with skepticism, Bloomberg Law says

November 19, 2024 — 06:35 am EST

Amazon (AMZN) and SpaceX (TSLA) faced tough questioning from federal appeals court judges who appeared doubtful either company could challenge district courts’ failure to rule on their requests to halt National Labor Relations Board, NLRB, cases, Parker Purifoy and Robert Iafolla of Bloomberg Law reports. Lawyers of Amazon and SpaceX were grilled over their assertions that district judges denied their preliminary injunction requests by not meeting the companies’ deadlines to freeze administration proceedings at the NLRB. A ruling that would send the cases back to district court would likely avoid reaching the merits of constitutional arguments.

