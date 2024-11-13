News & Insights

Stocks
AMZN

Amazon shutting down at-home fertility tracking product project, CNBC reports

November 13, 2024 — 12:56 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Amazon recently shut down a secretive project focused on developing an at-home fertility tracking product, CNBC’s Annie Palmer reports, citing internal documents and people familiar with the matter. The project was part of Amazon’s moonshot incubator Grand Challenge, which launched under founder Jeff Bezos as a way to develop experimental businesses. As a result of the project being shut down, a small group of employees will be laid off, Palmer writes.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.