Amazon shutting down at-home fertility tracking product project, CNBC reports

Amazon recently shut down a secretive project focused on developing an at-home fertility tracking product, CNBC’s Annie Palmer reports, citing internal documents and people familiar with the matter. The project was part of Amazon’s moonshot incubator Grand Challenge, which launched under founder Jeff Bezos as a way to develop experimental businesses. As a result of the project being shut down, a small group of employees will be laid off, Palmer writes.

