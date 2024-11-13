News & Insights

Amazon to shut down Freevee, Variety reports

Amazon is officially shutting down its free, ad-supported video streaming service called Freevee, Todd Spangler of Variety reports. The platform will be phased out over the next several weeks and, going forward, content that was on the service will be subsumed under Amazon’s Prime Video brand.

