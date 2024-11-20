Amazon says will not increase U.S. referral and FBA fees for 2025

Dharmesh Mehta, Vice President, Worldwide Selling Partner Services at Amazon, stated in a corporate post: “Near the end of each year, we provide our selling partners with an update on the upcoming changes we are making to our referral and Fulfillment by Amazon – FBA – fees. These changes are designed to further enhance our partnership in serving customers, enable sellers to build thriving businesses, and create long-term value for sellers and our store. Looking back at 2024, we made a number of meaningful fee changes, including lowering our fulfillment fees for all low-priced products, lowering referral fees for low-priced apparel items, and evolving our fulfillment fee structure to separate inbound and outbound fees so we could provide sellers with more options that better align with our underlying costs… s we look to our 2025 seller fee changes, our focus is on continuing to partner together to delight customers and on providing our selling partners with a great value that helps their businesses thrive. After a year that had a number of fee changes for sellers to adapt to, for 2025, we are providing more stability in our fees so sellers can prioritize growing their businesses and leveraging our latest innovations. While we continue to see impacts from inflation and are making our biggest ever investment in pay and benefits for our fulfillment and transportation employees, we have also continued to invest in lowering our costs to serve. As a result, we are not introducing any new fee types or increasing referral or FBA fees, and we will decrease some fees and add new benefits to further support sellers and new selection growth.”

