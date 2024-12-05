Amazon rolling out ‘Buy with AWS’ button, CNBC reports

Amazon is rolling out a Buy with AWS button that software companies can add to their websites as a way for customers with AWS accounts to pay for services, CNBC’s Jordan Nouvet reports. The rollout comes two years after Amazon introduced a Buy with Prime button for retailers. “The intention here is to increase customer loyalty and partner loyalty and, ultimately, win rates,” Matt Yanchyshyn, AWS’ vice president of marketplace and partner services, told CNBC in an interview.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AMZN:
- Quantum Computing (QUBT) Stock Skyrockets, but Short-sellers Are Lurking
- Bank of America Weighs in on Amazon Stock Amid AWS re:Invent 2024
- Grab selects Amazon.com’s AWS as preferred cloud provider
- Amazon exec Herrington sells 3,500 common shares
- Jefferies Internet and software analyst to hold analyst/industry conference call
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.