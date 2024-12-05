Amazon rolling out ‘Buy with AWS’ button, CNBC reports

Amazon is rolling out a Buy with AWS button that software companies can add to their websites as a way for customers with AWS accounts to pay for services, CNBC’s Jordan Nouvet reports. The rollout comes two years after Amazon introduced a Buy with Prime button for retailers. “The intention here is to increase customer loyalty and partner loyalty and, ultimately, win rates,” Matt Yanchyshyn, AWS’ vice president of marketplace and partner services, told CNBC in an interview.

