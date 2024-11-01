News & Insights

Amazon price target raised to $215 from $200 at Benchmark

November 01, 2024 — 07:42 am EDT

Benchmark raised the firm’s price target on Amazon.com (AMZN) to $215 from $200 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Ahead of earnings, operating income was in focus, especially given callouts around investment in project Kuiper and what appeared to be the start of another general investment cycle, but Amazon showed with last night’s report that they can invest in initiatives, including ramping cloud and AI-driven demand, while still flowing through improvements to the bottom line, the analyst tells investors.

