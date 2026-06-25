Amazon Pledges $48B to Scale AI Infrastructure in India: What's Ahead?

Amazon AMZN has committed an additional $13 billion to expand AI and cloud infrastructure in India, lifting its total planned investment in the country to $48 billion through 2030. The fresh capital, layered on top of the $35 billion pledge made in 2025, will widen AWS data center capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad, extending access to custom AI chips, managed AI services and developer tools for startups, enterprises and government bodies. Alongside the infrastructure push, Amazon plans to open more than 20 new fulfillment centers and over 100 delivery stations across India this year, with an emphasis on reaching tier 3 and tier 4 cities faster.



The India announcement lands against the backdrop of an aggressive global capital expenditure cycle. In its first-quarter 2026 results, Amazon reported cash capital expenditures of $43.2 billion for the quarter, directed predominantly toward AWS and generative AI capacity, as it works toward a full-year 2026 capex plan of roughly $200 billion. AWS revenues grew 28% year over year to $37.6 billion in the quarter, its fastest pace in several years, while AWS operating income reached $14.2 billion. Management has framed this spending as building durable, long-duration infrastructure to meet sustained customer demand for cloud and AI workloads, a thesis that extends naturally to a high-growth, digitally expanding market like India.



The India commitment carries tangible upside. Amazon's cumulative investment in the country since 2010 will cross $88 billion by 2030, with targets of supporting 3.8 million jobs, $80 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports, and AI access for 15 million small businesses. However, the scale of capital deployment raises familiar questions. Heavy, multi-year infrastructure spending pressures near-term free cash flow before returns materialize, and execution across new data center geographies adds operational complexity. Whether India's AI and cloud demand scales quickly enough to justify the outlay remains the open variable through the back half of the decade.

Microsoft, Google Take Their Own Bets on India's AI Buildout

Amazon's rivals are pursuing the same opportunity at different scales. Microsoft MSFT has committed $17.5 billion to India's AI and cloud infrastructure between 2026 and 2029, its largest Asia investment, anchored by a new Hyderabad cloud region. Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google, meanwhile, is investing roughly $15 billion through 2030 to build its first AI hub in India, a gigawatt-scale data center campus in Visakhapatnam developed with local partners. While Amazon's $48 billion outlay is the largest of the three, Microsoft and Google are betting that India's expanding developer base and digital economy justify sustained, multi-year capital commitments of their own, intensifying competition among Amazon, Microsoft and Google for India's cloud and AI workloads.

AMZN’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Amazon shares have returned 0.8% in the past six-month period against the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s decline of 6.7% and 2.3%, respectively.

AMZN’s 6-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, AMZN stock appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 24.89X, higher than the industry’s 20.9X. Amazon has a Value Score of D.

AMZN’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $8.85 per share, indicating a 23.43% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Amazon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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