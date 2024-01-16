Amazon Items Frugal People Love

Shopping on a tight budget is easier than ever thanks to Amazon. Known for its speed of delivery, wide array of offerings, competitive pricing and bulk-buying capabilities, this e-commerce retailer is one of the most popular go-to’s for frugal buying. Finding the best deals on this site can be overwhelming, but thanks to the insights of frugal shoppers, we have compiled a list of expert-recommended products worth the expense.

Here are 8 Amazon purchases even the most frugal shoppers attest are worth the buy.

Reusable Food Storage Bags

In recent years, the demand for more environmentally friendly products has left consumers searching for alternatives to single-use plastic. While reusable food storage bags can be expensive, Amazon features a great price for this practical storage item.

“If you frequently use food storage bags, there’s a good chance you’re unknowingly spending a lot of money on them,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback. “Opt for a reusable version that is dishwasher-safe to save money in the long run. These Reusable Storage Bags from Amazon come with ten bags in various sizes for $5.99. Not only will these save you money but they are environmentally friendly as well.”

Phone Chargers

If you’re a hair tie user, you know that hair ties have a magical habit of disappearing. A similar vanishing often occurs with phone chargers, making it essential to have a few extras of these around.

“Having extra phone chargers on you and around your house can be essential if your phone battery loses juice quickly,” Landau said. “This Three-Pack of iPhone Fast Chargers from Amazon is a great choice. For $7.59, you’ll get three cords and adapters. Reviewers raved about the speed of the chargers, and for the price, this is a great frugal find.”

Toothbrushes

If you are constantly on the go, relying on other people for toothbrushes is not ideal. Amazon is a great place to stock up on this essential so you can keep up with your oral hygiene without breaking the bank.

“On-the-go toothbrushes are essential for frequent travelers, so finding a frugal option is important to help you save money,” Landau said. “Amazon sells the Dental Guru Three-Pack toothbrushes with Protective Cap for $1.60. For under $2, you can have toothbrushes for your family trip, and reviewers love them as this product has over 400 five-star reviews.

Gift Supplies

Not only is it a hassle to buy an individual gift bag and set of tissue paper for every birthday gift, but it can add up. Buying gift supplies in bulk on Amazon will save you the extra trip to the store whenever a birthday or holiday rolls around, and leave you with more money in your wallet.

“I love buying gift supplies at Amazon,” said Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert and founder of TrueTrae. “Because of their vast inventory, the possibilities are endless! I recently bought a set of gift tags, Hubnub Kraft Paper Tags ($6.99) that came with a roll of twine and three different colors of paper gift tags. I paired them with a roll of Juvale Kraft paper ($9.99) that I also bought on Amazon for a clean, sophisticated look. I have plenty of supplies left over for gift-giving throughout the year.”

Robot Vacuum

Staying on top of cleaning can be incredibly draining and time-consuming, not to mention physically tasking. While expensive, robot vacuums offer hands-free cleaning that even the most budget-conscious shoppers find to be worth the expense.

“The Roborock Q5+ is a cool robot vacuum that offers 7 weeks of hands-free cleaning,” said Andy Cooper, a money-saving expert at CouponBirds. “It is one of the best sellers in robot vacuum and earned a 4.3-star rating from over 2,000 reviews on Amazon. Now it’s priced at $459.99 [when you apply the coupon]. This robot vacuum is great at clearing debris and pet hair from the floor. It is perfect if you have pets making a mess at home.”

Electric Blanket

Everyone wants to be warm and cozy during the chilly winter months but it can get expensive quickly to run the heater constantly, especially when you don’t need the entire home warmed. Frugal spenders have cut back on their heater usage by opting for an electric blanket to keep warm during winter.

“You can snag a comfy electric blanket from Sunbeam on Amazon now for only $72.48, $4 cheaper than Walmart,” Cooper said. “Among other top Amazon sellers in the Electric Throws category, this blanket earned a solid 4.3 rating from 22,557 users. Made from 100% polyester, featured with 12 heat settings and an auto-shutoff timer, this blanket will keep you nice and toasty all winter long.”

Dryer Balls

Sick of buying dryer sheets just to throw them out after each load? No problem. Buying reusable dryer balls is a frugal shopper’s secret to not only saving on the recurring buy of dryer sheets but also cutting down on their electricity bill.

“These 100% natural wool balls from ZERNBER help clothes dry faster so you save money on electricity bills,” Cooper said. “They last over 1,000 loads and cut drying time down by 40%. The wool balls, ranked 4th among the best-selling dry balls with 4. 5-star rating, is only $7.99 at Amazon, $2 cheaper than Walmart.”

Kitchen Knives

Buying individual knives can seriously add up over time if you’re not careful. Thanks to Amazon’s practical bulk offerings, you can buy a complete set of high-quality kitchen knives for just a few dollars more than a single knife at other stores, allowing you to save money in the long run.

“This Home Hero set with 2 7-inch Santoku knives is a good deal at $9.99 on Amazon,” Cooper said. “Ranking 4th among best-selling chef knives, over 3,000 users gave it a solid 4.5-star rating. But a single 7-inch Santoku knife at Walmart costs over $6.44. These Home Hero knives can handle most kitchen preparations and are easy to clean.”

