News & Insights

Stocks
AMZN

Amazon intends to move forward with Talen project, Bloomberg reports

November 05, 2024 — 11:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Amazon.com (AMZN) told Bloomberg it’s committed to building a data center campus adjacent to a Pennsylvania nuclear plant after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday voted down a request by Talen Energy (TLN) that would have increased the amount of power its nuclear plant could supply to an Amazon Web Services data center. “We remain committed to continue innovating and advancing carbon-free energy solutions with companies like Talen Energy to power data center operations in the United States and the many technologies supporting our customers and our daily lives,” Duncan Neasham, an Amazon spokesperson, said Monday in an email to Bloomberg. Reached by phone, Neasham confirmed the company intends to go forward with the Talen project, Bloomberg report. Shares of Talen Energy are up 9% to $185.99 in morning trading.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TLN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
TLN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.