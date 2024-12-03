Amazon announces record 12-day holiday period

Amazon announced that its Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday holiday shopping event-from November 21 through December 2-was its biggest ever compared to the same 12-day period ending on Cyber Monday in prior years. The deal event saw record sales and a record number of items sold. Customers bought millions of Echo and Fire TV devices. In the U.S., some of the best-selling product categories included Electronics, Toys, and Beauty, with popular items such as Beats headphones and earbuds, Samsung TVs, Barbie, Play-doh, Shark vacuums and air purifiers, and Medicube beauty devices and skincare topping the charts. This Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday holiday shopping event was also the largest ever for independent sellers in Amazon’s store-most of which are small and medium-sized businesses. More than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store during the event were from independent sellers-that includes sales on popular items from small businesses.

