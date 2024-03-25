Amazon (AMZN) Boosts AWS Clientele With DFL Collaboration

Amazon AMZN is constantly gaining traction among sports clients on the back of its robust cloud services portfolio.



This is evident from the latest extended multi-year partnership between Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) and its existing client, Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL), which is responsible for is responsible for the entire operating business of the Ligaverband, including the Bundesliga and Bundesliga leagues.



This collaboration is about driving innovation across Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2. As part of this, AWS becomes the official generative AI provider for DFL and also remains the official technology provider for the latter.



DFL strives to deliver enhanced fan experience and boost media production. It also intends to automate the recognition of match events by leveraging AWS’ data services and applying a statistics portfolio.



AWS’ robust generative AI capabilities and large language models will help DFL in creating real-time match commentary in written form and in multiple languages.



Since 2020, DFL has been experiencing successful execution of various projects with the help of AWS, including Bundesliga Match Facts, which is powered by AWS.



The latest move by DFL highlights the efficiency and reliability of AWS’s innovative cloud products and services.

Customer Base Expansion

The latest move of DFL has added strength to AWS’ customer base. It also highlights the efficiency and reliability of AWS’ innovative cloud products and services. Its concerted efforts toward bolstering its service offerings are likely to continue driving its customer momentum.



Recently, NTT DOCOMO selected AWS and intends to leverage the latter’s robust infrastructure and cloud services to deploy its nationwide 5G Open Radio Access Network in Japan.



Owkin also selected AWS as the primary cloud provider. Owkin intends to develop generative AI applications and accelerate drug discovery and clinical trials with the help of AWS’s scalable storage options, enhanced data security measures and strong computing capabilities.



Choice Hotels International CHH went all-in on AWS. It closed its last data center and shifted its entire system infrastructure to AWS. Choice Hotels strives to update its hotel-facing operations and management tools seamlessly to enable its franchisees to have up-to-the-minute access to the latest innovations.



We believe that AWS’ expanding customer base will continue to drive its top-line growth. In fourth-quarter 2023, AWS generated revenues of $24.2 billion (14% of the total sales), which grew 13% year over year.



The strengthening performance of AWS, which has become an integral part of Amazon, will likely instill investor optimism in the stock in the days ahead.

To Conclude

We believe that AWS’ growing global clientele, on the back of its expanding portfolio, as well as data centers and cloud regions, will continue to help the company gain a competitive edge against its peers, namely Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google.



Notably, Amazon accounted for 31% of the worldwide cloud provider market in fourth-quarter 2023, per the latest Synergy Research Group data.



Microsoft, which accounted for 24% of the market, is riding on solid momentum across its Intelligent Cloud business that reported $25.9 billion in revenues (41.7% of the total revenues), up 20% year over year in second-quarter fiscal 2024. The business is benefiting from the robust adoption of Azure, driven by strength in Azure AI. Azure and other cloud service revenues grew 30% year over year.



Google Cloud is contributing substantial growth to Alphabet's total revenues. Expanding data centers, availability zones and cloud regions are expected to keep boosting the company's cloud position. Alphabet’s Google Cloud acquired 11% of the market and reported revenues of $9.19 billion (10.6% of the total revenues), up 25.7% year over year in fourth-quarter 2023.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.