Amaroq Minerals Unveils Major Copper Prospects

May 31, 2024 — 03:10 am EDT

AEX Gold, Inc. (TSE:AMRQ) has released an update.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd has confirmed a copper-molybdenum porphyry system at Target West and identified 24 new copper targets in South Greenland, indicating a significant mineral potential in the region. The recent exploration and expert analysis have reinforced the prospectivity of the area, known as the South Greenland Copper Belt, which spans approximately 150km. The company is now preparing for its 2024 field program, aiming to further explore and develop these copper resources.

