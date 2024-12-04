Amaroq Minerals’ Successful Share Offering Boosts Growth

AEX Gold, Inc. (TSE:AMRQ) has released an update.
Amaroq Minerals Ltd. successfully completed a heavily oversubscribed share offering, raising approximately ISK 4.8 billion to accelerate growth and strengthen its financial position. The company issued over 32 million new shares, representing about 8.1% of its share capital, with trading expected to commence on December 16, 2024. This move highlights strong investor interest in Amaroq’s Greenland asset portfolio.
