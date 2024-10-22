Amaroq Minerals Prepares for Gold Production in Greenland

AEX Gold, Inc. (TSE:AMRQ) has released an update.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd., a mining company focused on gold and strategic metals in Southern Greenland, is set to commence production at its Nalunaq Gold Mine by the end of 2024. With a substantial portfolio covering key gold belts and exploration projects for strategic metals like copper and nickel, the company is positioning itself as a significant player in the region. Investors interested in mining ventures might find Amaroq’s strategic asset development an intriguing prospect.

