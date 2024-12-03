News & Insights

Amaroq Minerals Announces £20 Million Fundraising Initiative

December 03, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

AEX Gold, Inc. (TSE:AMRQ) has released an update.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. is set to raise approximately £20 million through a strategic fundraising initiative aimed at bolstering its working capital and accelerating growth in its Greenland gold and strategic mineral projects. The fundraising will involve placing new common shares with institutional investors across the UK, Iceland, and Canada. This move supports Amaroq’s plans to expand resource drilling and invest in mining equipment, optimizing operations as the Nalunaq gold mine progresses towards commercial production.

