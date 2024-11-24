News & Insights

Amani Gold Prepares for ASX Delisting and Share Consolidation

November 24, 2024 — 10:07 pm EST

Amani Gold Limited (AU:ANL) has released an update.

Amani Gold Limited is set to delist from the ASX on December 20, 2024, following shareholder approval, and plans a significant share consolidation to reduce its shareholder base further. Despite its delisting, Amani will maintain disclosure obligations as an unlisted entity, ensuring shareholders continue to receive material updates. Current shareholders are encouraged to update their contact details to ensure seamless communication post-delist.

