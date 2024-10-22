News & Insights

Stocks

Amalgamated Bank Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

October 22, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Amalgamated Bank ( (AMAL) ) has shared an update.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on November 21, 2024, to shareholders recorded by November 5, 2024. With assets totaling $8.3 billion and a rich history dating back to 1923, the company remains a significant player in commercial banking and financial services, committed to sustainable banking practices as a certified B Corporation.

See more data about AMAL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.