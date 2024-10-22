Amalgamated Bank Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Amalgamated Bank ( (AMAL) ) has shared an update.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on November 21, 2024, to shareholders recorded by November 5, 2024. With assets totaling $8.3 billion and a rich history dating back to 1923, the company remains a significant player in commercial banking and financial services, committed to sustainable banking practices as a certified B Corporation.

