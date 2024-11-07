Amaero International Updates on Director’s Stock Options

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.

Amaero International Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest as Bob Latta, a partner at Pegasus Growth Capital, was issued 600,000 options under the company’s Employee Incentive Plan. This move, approved at the recent Annual General Meeting, reflects ongoing engagement in the company’s financial strategies. Investors may find this development indicative of potential strategic shifts within Amaero.

