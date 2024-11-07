News & Insights

Amaero International Updates Director’s Interest Holdings

November 07, 2024 — 09:39 pm EST

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.

Amaero International Ltd announced a change in the director’s interest as Mr. Omer Granit acquired 600,000 options under the company’s Employee Incentive Plan. These options, issued following shareholder approval, highlight the company’s commitment to aligning executive interests with shareholder value. The new options are exercisable at $0.348 and will expire on November 8, 2027.

