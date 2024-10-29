Amaero International Reveals AGM Outcomes and Industry Role

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.

Amaero International Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, revealing a first strike against the Remuneration Report while all other resolutions were approved. The company, listed on the ASX, is a key player in the production of high-value metal powders for the defense and aerospace sectors, boasting cutting-edge technology and expertise in advanced manufacturing.

For further insights into AU:3DA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.