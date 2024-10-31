Amaero International Ltd Expands Market Presence with New Shares

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.

Amaero International Ltd has announced the quotation of 15,358,545 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, with the issue date set for November 1, 2024. This move comes as part of previously announced transactions, indicating the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its market presence and attract investor interest.

