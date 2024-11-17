Amaero International to Highlight Innovations at Symposium

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.
Amaero International Ltd, a key player in the U.S. additive manufacturing sector, is set to showcase its expertise in titanium and refractory alloy powders at the Additive Manufacturing Symposium. This ASX-listed company is known for its cutting-edge gas atomization and PM-HIP technologies, catering to the defense, space, and aviation industries. Investors keen on innovative manufacturing advancements will find Amaero’s developments noteworthy.
