Amaero International Expands Share Issuance for Growth

October 31, 2024 — 01:48 am EDT

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.

Amaero International Ltd is set to issue over 15 million new shares to sophisticated and institutional investors as part of Tranche 2 of its recent placement. This move is in line with the company’s compliance with regulatory requirements and aims to bolster its position as a leading producer of high-value alloys for the defense, space, and aviation industries. The issuance reflects Amaero’s commitment to enhancing its manufacturing capabilities and addressing supply chain challenges.

