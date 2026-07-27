AM Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/29/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.00% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AM's low point in its 52 week range is $16.77 per share, with $23.835 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.44.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AM makes up 4.58% of the Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (Symbol: MDST) which is trading lower by about 0.9% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding AM).
In Monday trading, Antero Midstream Corp shares are currently off about 1% on the day.
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Further AM Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.