ALX Oncology Highlights Promising Trial Results

Alx Oncology Holdings, Inc. ( (ALXO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alx Oncology Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is focused on advancing therapies that enhance the immune system to treat cancer, with its lead candidate being evorpacept. In its third-quarter earnings report for 2024, ALX Oncology highlighted significant clinical progress, particularly the promising results from its ASPEN-06 Phase 2 trial, where evorpacept showed a durable clinical benefit in treating HER2-positive gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers. The trial demonstrated a confirmed overall response rate of 40.3% compared to 26.6% in the control arm, showcasing evorpacept’s potential as a CD47-blocking agent with a well-tolerated safety profile. Additionally, ALX Oncology commenced patient dosing in a new trial for multiple myeloma and announced a significant leadership appointment, enhancing its strategic direction. Financially, the company reported a net loss of $30.7 million for the quarter, an improvement from the previous year’s $51 million, attributed to decreased R&D and G&A expenses. With $162.6 million in cash and investments, ALX Oncology is well-positioned to fund operations into early 2026. Looking ahead, the company anticipates reaching several clinical milestones that could propel evorpacept towards becoming a best-in-class therapy across various cancer types.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.