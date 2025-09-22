Markets
ALVO

Alvotech Reports Positive CHMP Opinion For Gobivaz

September 22, 2025 — 05:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Alvotech (ALVO) and Advanz Pharma Holdco announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human use has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval for Gobivaz, Alvotech's proposed biosimilar to Simponi, a biologic used to treat several chronic inflammatory diseases. Simponi and Simponi Aria are registered trademarks of Johnson & Johnson. Gobivaz remains under EMA regulatory review with a final decision by the European Commission pending.

Alvotech is responsible for the development and commercial supply of Gobivaz. Advanz Pharma is responsible for registration and has exclusive rights for commercialization in Europe.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
