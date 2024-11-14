News & Insights

ALUULA Composites Appoints New CSO and Refocuses Strategy

November 14, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

Aluula Composites Inc (TSE:AUUA) has released an update.

ALUULA Composites Inc. is strengthening its leadership and strategic focus by appointing Dr. Tyler Cuthbert as Chief Scientific Officer, enhancing its innovation in advanced materials. The company continues to streamline operations through divestment and financial restructuring, aiming for growth and sustainability in performance textiles.

