Aluminum of China to Repurchase Shares Amid Employee Changes

October 22, 2024 — 06:09 am EDT

Aluminum of China (HK:2600) has released an update.

Aluminum Corporation of China has announced its plan to repurchase and cancel 1,882,319 restricted shares as part of its 2021 Restricted Share Incentive Scheme, following adjustments in repurchase prices. This move comes after several participants retired or left the company, necessitating the repurchase and cancellation. The company expects the transaction to be finalized by October 2024.

