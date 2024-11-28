Aluminum of China Makes Strategic Asset Acquisition

Aluminum of China (HK:2600) has released an update.
Aluminum of China has entered into a transfer agreement with Chinalco High-end Manufacturing to acquire slab ingots assets for approximately RMB175 million. The acquisition involves branches in Guizhou, Qinghai, and Liancheng, and is classified as a connected transaction under Hong Kong Listing Rules. This strategic move highlights Aluminum of China’s efforts to bolster its asset base through a significant investment, reflecting potential growth opportunities for investors.
