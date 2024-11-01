Aluminum of China Announces Meeting and Strategic Changes

Aluminum of China (HK:2600) has released an update.

Aluminum Corporation of China has rescheduled its Extraordinary General Meeting to November 19, 2024, where it will address several key proposals, including adjustments to expenditure caps and a change of auditors. Additionally, shareholders will vote on the election of Mr. Li Xiehua as a non-executive director. These resolutions highlight strategic financial adjustments and leadership changes, capturing the attention of investors and market analysts.

