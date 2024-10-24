Alumasc Group Secures Strong AGM Resolutions

Alumasc (GB:ALU) has released an update.

Alumasc Group PLC has successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company, renowned for its sustainable building products, continues to maintain robust positions across its three main business segments: Building Envelope, Water Management, and Housebuilding Products.

