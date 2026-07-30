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Altria Group Inc. Reports Drop In Q2 Profit

July 30, 2026 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Altria Group Inc. (MO) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.298 billion, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $2.378 billion, or $1.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Altria Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.480 billion or $1.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $6.111 billion from $6.102 billion last year.

Altria Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.298 Bln. vs. $2.378 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue: $6.111 Bln vs. $6.102 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.61 To $ 5.72

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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