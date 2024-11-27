News & Insights

Stocks

Altona Rare Earths PLC Gains Shareholder Support

November 27, 2024 — 10:04 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Altona Energy (GB:REE) has released an update.

Altona Rare Earths PLC, listed on the London Stock Exchange, successfully passed all resolutions at its recent AGM, signaling strong shareholder support. The company is advancing its Monte Muambe project in Mozambique, focusing on rare earths and fluorspar, and expanding its portfolio with new copper projects in Zambia and Botswana. These strategic moves highlight Altona’s commitment to becoming a key player in the critical raw materials sector.

